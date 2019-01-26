The bitter cold, falling snow and high winds in the Quad-Cities have had a major effect on many local services, including blood donation.
The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center estimates that they have lost more than 600 donations to canceled blood drives and missed appointments by donors.
“Patient needs at the hospitals we serve never stops,” Director of Donor and Public Relations Amanda Hess said in a release. “Everyone who steps forward to give blood will help ensure our ability to meet patient needs for local hospitals and beyond.”
Among the hospitals MVRBC serves are Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health and Select Specialty Hospital. There are three donor sites in the Quad-Cities and one in Muscatine, as well as mobile drives.
All registered donors who donate blood will receive a voucher that can be redeemed for a green "Love to Give" t-shirt. Donors must have a photo identification or MVRSC donor card, be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors aged 16 may donate with a signed parent permission slip.
To find a local donor center or drive and to schedule an appointment, call 747-5401 or 563-359-5401.