Blood donors needed

ImpactLife issued an appeal Friday aimed all current and potential donors to schedule donations in support of our region’s blood supply.

The Davenport-based blood collection center supplies blood and blood products to local hospitals and those throughout four states. According to a news release, ImpactLife faces a declining blood supply after weeks of low donations.

"The blood center’s Inventory Management and Distribution team responds to urgent needs for additional blood components whenever traumas or surgeries require significant volumes of blood beyond normal treatment levels," the release said. "The Massive Transfusion Protocols, or MTPs, within the ImpactLife service region often require dozens of components of blood including red blood cells, platelets and plasma."

Blood donated to ImpactLife can be used throughout both the local UnityPoint Health system and Genesis Medical Centers in Illinois and Iowa.

According to the release, ImpactLife strives to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types " ... but the constant use of blood for patients and multiple MTPs in recent weeks have left blood inventories at just a one-day supply for O-negative and two to three day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types."

To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800) 747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center's mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).