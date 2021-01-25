Blowing snow biggest threat in the Quad-Cities

Some Iowa roads already are snow covered, even before the latest storm arrives.

Blowing snow got a start ahead of Tuesday's snowfall, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Ervin.

"We're sitting in that 5-to-9-inch range for accumulation," he said Tuesday afternoon. "The impacts of the storm are going to be similar, regardless where you are.

"The focus should be not so much on the amount of snow. It's the blowing and drifting that is the threat."

Also a focus is the evening commute. Though most of the snowfall is expected to occur in the overnight hours, Ervin said, it should start between 3 and 4 p.m., making Mnday's drive home potentially perilous.

"The entire evening commute — from here to Iowa City and Cedar Rapids — is going to include very difficult conditions," he said. "Visibility will be very poor."

Quad-Citians appeared to be preparing for a period of time off the roads.

Local grocery stores were so busy early in the day Friday, at least one was out of shopping carts. Many customers were buying food supplies but also were stocking up on salt for melting snow from sidewalks and driveways.