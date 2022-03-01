Blue and yellow lights on the I-74 bridge to show support for Ukraine? They're working on it.

From New York to Paris to Muscatine, bridges and buildings are displaying yellow and blue lights to show support of Ukraine.

Why not the Interstate-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities?

Bettendorf and Moline have received several requests to do the same on the I-74 bridge, Bettendorf officials said.

But they ran into a snag. The lighting system can't display blue and yellow at the same time just yet.

"The aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is anticipated to be fully operational in late spring/early summer," according to a news release from Bettendorf. "Until then, there are limited capabilities for illuminating the bridge. The colors blue and yellow cannot be displayed simultaneously at this time."

Bettendorf is working with the lighting vendor to find a solution, the release said.

And as a temporary solution, the bridge lights were blue on Monday night and yellow Tuesday night.

How the lights work

The lighting system was designed by a team from New York City-based HLB Lighting Design and Chicago-based engineering firm Alfred Benesch & Co., which designed the bridge.

While overhead lights provide safe entrances and exits for the twin spans, each will have more than 100 fixtures, mounted to the floor beams, to supply the aesthetic lighting for the arches.

The light shines upward, rather than down. The floor-level fixtures contain LED chips, and the glow of the luminaries follow the suspension cables. The chips and their circuitry provide the illumination, rather than traditional filament and bulbs.

"The best way to highlight the structures was to go under the ribs (arch segments) ... to help it look its best," Elizabeth Johnson, project manager/designer for HLB, said in an interview when the bridge opened.

The three primary colors in use — red, green and blue — appear at varying intensities through dimming, which creates countless colors and combinations of color.

Faith Baum, principal in charge at HLB Lighting Design, said in an interview last year that the system would supply an enormous number of color combinations, explaining that mixing light was different from mixing paint.

"The difference is that light mixes to create more light," she said. "You can't make brown."

The colors, through programming, can be static or dynamic. Changes must occur slowly, though, Baum said, so they don't distract motorists.

Reporter Barb Ickes contributed to this story.

