Blue Grass councilman knew officer wasn't fired

A Blue Grass city councilman is claiming through his attorney that a city police officer was fired, even though he voted to accept the officer's resignation.

Councilman Matt Sampson, 41, was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated when he was stopped on a golf cart or utility vehicle after hours in July by Officer Mason Wilson, according to an arrest affidavit. Sampson's blood-alcohol content at the time of his arrest was .205, the document states.

Davenport attorney Ryan Beckenbaugh, representing Councilman Sampson, this week filed an amended motion for discovery, which is the formal process of sharing information prior to trial. The motion states that Beckenbaugh wasn't just asking for evidence in the possession of prosecutors, "... but also whatever is in the possession of the State’s law enforcement agencies relevant to this case."

The motion went on to state that Officer Wilson was fired from the Blue Grass Police Department, even though Sampson was one of five members of the council who voted on Aug. 15 to accept Wilson's resignation.

In a letter to the police department on Aug. 1, Wilson tendered his resignation, adding, "I wish for you and the department the very best and to stay safe."

More than six weeks after Sampson voted to accept Wilson's resignation, his attorney claimed in a court filing that Wilson was fired.

Contacted Thursday, Beckenbaugh said he could not comment on the case.

"Upon information and belief, the officer was terminated recently for various incidents which call into question the officer’s credibility, abilities as a law enforcement officer, and judgment.

"... and given the officer’s termination, the officer’s credibility is absolutely material in this case."

The motion requests personnel files from Blue Grass and Bettendorf police departments, “… along with any documentation concerning any write-ups, discipline, or any issues that officer Mason Wilson had while employed at both Blue Grass Police and Bettendorf Police.”

City officials in Bettendorf said Wilson had no write-ups, disciplinary action or other issues when he elected to separate from the Bettendorf Police Department.

While the connection has not been officially confirmed, the motion filed this week in district court in Scott County suggests the ongoing investigation involving Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty is related to Sampson's arrest.

Flaherty is on administrative leave from the department.