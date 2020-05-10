Blue Grass Drive-in opening draws crowd, relief as state starts to reopen

A big Harry Potter fan, Bridget Tracy, 9, of Muscatine, sat between her parents, Jennifer and Dan, Saturday at the Blue Grass Drive-In.
While Bridget has seen all the Harry Potter movies, she said she has never seen one on the big screen.
Tonight she would get to see the "Lego Movie 2" and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone."
But this night had a huge bonus to go with it. Bridget was outside and her parents were outside.
“I’m glad to be out of the house,” Bridget said, very likely expressing what everyone else enjoying the sun and comfortable temperatures were thinking after having to deal with a lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Bridget and her parents were part of what appeared to be a near capacity crowd for the first night of the drive-in movie season, the opening of which has been delayed by about six weeks because of the virus and state regulations regarding social distancing.
“We usually close after Halloween and we open usually at the end of March or beginning of April, depending on the weather and the movies,” said the drive-in’s owner Randy Lorenz.
When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds initially proposed reopening Iowa, she lumped drive-in theaters with regular movie theaters.
Lorenz had to contact Iowa Statehouse Representative Ross Paustian and Iowa Sen. Roby Smith a couple of weeks ago to help get the theater open, arguing that drive-in theaters are different from regular theaters.
Reynolds amended her re-opening plan on Wednesday to allow drive-in theaters to open.
“The drive-in lends itself to being six feet apart already,” Lorenz said. “We want to keep everything on the up and up.”
While he could not open the inside of the concession stand, they could keep everyone six feet apart in a line and sell popcorn and candy.
“We’re a local business so we told people to stop at a local restaurant and get their food and bring it to the drive-in,” Lorenz said.
The lockdown impacted people in many ways, some similar, some different.
For Bridget, and likely many girls her age, the toughest part about the lockdown, she said, “Is probably not being able to play outside, and to be social. I miss my friends.”
It hasn’t been easy on her parents. Dan said he’s heading back to work Monday after a two-week furlough, and Jennifer, who volunteers with programs such as the Muscatine Newcomers’ and Friends’ Club which has had all of its activities put on hold.
Many others found the outdoors in the country refreshing.
Nikki Kidd, of Alpha, Illinois, had help walking her two dogs from her best friend’s daughter, Ayanna Schick, 8.
“My daughter Destiny and her boyfriend found this place,” Kidd said. A respiratory therapist, Kidd said that, “It’s nice to be outside and not have to wear a mask.”
Kidd said they stopped off at Hungry Hobo for food and would be getting popcorn and candy.
“I’m glad to see people showed up,” Kidd said looking at all the cars that were parked and the line of cars coming in. “I’m sure everybody’s happy to be out.”
Cierra Moorman, 17, of Davenport, was at the drive-in with five of her friends. They bought pizza from Casey’s and brought a football to throw.
Asked what she and her friends thought about the lockdown, Moorman said that the biggest issue is, “It affects my job. I’m a life guard at White Water Junction. We’re hoping to be open June 1.”
Moorman goes to school in Davenport. Asked how school was going, she added, “Well, voluntary learning, not very much. I’m sure the school district would love to hear that, but.”
Aubrie Schlotfeldt, 17, was happy for several reasons, but especially that her place of employment was now open.
“I’m excited to be working,” she said as she guided cars to their spots at the theater. “I’m excited we’re getting such a good turnout for the first day of being open.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.