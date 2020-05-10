Blue Grass Drive-in opening draws crowd, relief as state starts to reopen

Nikki Kidd, of Alpha, Illinois, had help walking her two dogs from her best friend’s daughter, Ayanna Schick, 8.

“My daughter Destiny and her boyfriend found this place,” Kidd said. A respiratory therapist, Kidd said that, “It’s nice to be outside and not have to wear a mask.”

Kidd said they stopped off at Hungry Hobo for food and would be getting popcorn and candy.

“I’m glad to see people showed up,” Kidd said looking at all the cars that were parked and the line of cars coming in. “I’m sure everybody’s happy to be out.”

Cierra Moorman, 17, of Davenport, was at the drive-in with five of her friends. They bought pizza from Casey’s and brought a football to throw.

Asked what she and her friends thought about the lockdown, Moorman said that the biggest issue is, “It affects my job. I’m a life guard at White Water Junction. We’re hoping to be open June 1.”

Moorman goes to school in Davenport. Asked how school was going, she added, “Well, voluntary learning, not very much. I’m sure the school district would love to hear that, but.”

Aubrie Schlotfeldt, 17, was happy for several reasons, but especially that her place of employment was now open.

“I’m excited to be working,” she said as she guided cars to their spots at the theater. “I’m excited we’re getting such a good turnout for the first day of being open.”

