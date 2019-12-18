You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Blue Grass now gets drinking water from Iowa American

Blue Grass now gets drinking water from Iowa American

{{featured_button_text}}
Water treatment plant-Davenport

The final stage of drinking water treatment at the East River Station in Davenport involves pumping the finished product out to service areas. In addition to Davenport and Bettendorf, this now includes Blue Grass.

 Brittany Robb, IowaWatch

Some 720 Blue Grass residents now get their drinking water from Iowa American Water, replacing three community wells that were their water source.

Iowa American announced Tuesday that it finished a $1.6 million project that installed more than three miles of 12-inch water main to interconnect its Quad-Cities' water distribution system with the Blue Grass system.

Not only does this change enhance quality, but it provides additional supplies for fighting fires, the company said.

"Iowa American Water flowing into Blue Grass is another step in the right direction to improve our community," Blue Grass Mayor Larry Guy said in the news release.

Prior to the transition, Iowa American conducted extensive testing of the electronic controls and valves associated with the new pipeline to assure the water supply could be fully operated and remotely controlled from its East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport.

Crews performed overnight flushing of the Blue Grass system.

Iowa American now has 56,000 customers in the Quad Cities district and 10,000 customers in Clinton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News