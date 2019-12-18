Blue Grass now gets drinking water from Iowa American

Some 720 Blue Grass residents now get their drinking water from Iowa American Water, replacing three community wells that were their water source.

Iowa American announced Tuesday that it finished a $1.6 million project that installed more than three miles of 12-inch water main to interconnect its Quad-Cities' water distribution system with the Blue Grass system.

Not only does this change enhance quality, but it provides additional supplies for fighting fires, the company said.

"Iowa American Water flowing into Blue Grass is another step in the right direction to improve our community," Blue Grass Mayor Larry Guy said in the news release.

Prior to the transition, Iowa American conducted extensive testing of the electronic controls and valves associated with the new pipeline to assure the water supply could be fully operated and remotely controlled from its East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport.

Crews performed overnight flushing of the Blue Grass system.

Iowa American now has 56,000 customers in the Quad Cities district and 10,000 customers in Clinton.

