Blue Grass plans holiday events

Blue Grass will ring in the holiday season with its fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

The ceremony will be at the intersection of North Mississippi and West Orphed streets. Other activities will be inside the Blue Grass Community Center at 232 E. Orphed St.

Festivities will include caroling, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, face-painting, coloring and more. First, second and third-place trophies will be presented to winners of a Christmas Cookie Contest and a Ginger Bread House Contest.

Free hot cocoa and Christmas goodies will be served. The event is open to the public.

The winners of the Shop With A Cop program also will be announced that night. Those children will participate in the 5th Annual Shop with A Cop at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the West Kimberly Walmart in Davenport.

They will shop with police officers from Blue Grass, Walcott, Buffalo and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and pick out Christmas presents for their immediate family members. They also will be outfitted with new winter gear and receive a “surprise present.”

Afterwards, they will be treated to a Christmas Pizza Party at the Blue Grass Police Department, where they can wrap their presents for their family. That will be about 10:30-11 a.m.

