Blue Grass police chief back on duty after admin leave

The Blue Grass police chief is back on duty after being on administrative leave for more than a month.

Chief Bobby Flaherty was placed on temporary leave at the end of September, which city officials indicated on their website was, "due to a pending investigation."

The investigation surrounded the arrest of a Blue Grass councilman on suspicion of drunken driving and the subsequent resignation of the officer who arrested him.

In early October, state police executed a search warrant on property owned by Flaherty. But Scott County Attorney Mike Walton made clear the chief was not the "direct focus" of the investigation.

"The DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation) is conducting an investigation in Scott County. Chief Flaherty is not currently the direct focus of that investigation," Walton wrote in an early October email. "He is not a suspect at this time. That’s about all I can say about the pending investigation."

On Friday, Walton said the investigation related to the operating-while intoxicated case against Councilman Matt Sampson remains open. Flaherty's leave, Walton said, was "purely a city issue."

A statement posted Friday on the Blue Grass Police Department's Facebook page urged citizens to welcome the chief back to the job: "Great news Blue Grass! Chief Bobby Flaherty has been officially released to resume his duties as Police Chief. His administrative leave has been resolved! Let's give him a big 'welcome back'".

Flaherty, 38, was named in court filings by Sampson in relation to the councilman's arrest in July on suspicion of OWI. The police officer who arrested Sampson, Mason Wilson, resigned in August.

Court records contained a transcript of a phone message left by Sampson on the arresting officer's personal cell phone: "Hi Mason. This is Matt Sampson, the guy you arrested last night … You’re a piece of s--- for doing what you did to me last night.

"… you should have let me go since I was two blocks away from home … I resigned from the City Council and that is your fault … I’ll make sure your law enforcement career ends here in Blue Grass … enjoy your law enforcement career elsewhere.”

Sampson resigned his position as mayor pro temp, but he remains on the Blue Grass council.

Officer Wilson emailed the chief about the call from Sampson and included details of it in his OWI report. Two days later, Flaherty rejected Wilson's report, saying the phone call was unrelated to the drunk-driving arrest, records show.

Flaherty reportedly told Wilson to remove the portions of the report related to the phone call because it, "could potentially lead to other legal consequences for Sampson."

Several days later, Wilson included information about the phone call in a supplemental report, and Flaherty issued him a letter of reprimand and asked for his resignation, according to court documents.