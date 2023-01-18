Blue Grass police chief resigns

Citing a desire to get out of law enforcement, Bobby Flaherty is resigning from the Blue Grass Police Department.

The chief started with the department last year. Since 2010, Flaherty also has worked for the Davenport, Eldridge and Sioux Falls police departments.

He became involved in a dispute last year that resulted from the drunken-driving arrest of Councilman Matt Sampson and the subsequent resignation of arresting officer Mason Wilson.

Flaherty and his home were subject to a search warrant in the matter, though the chief never was the "direct focus" of an investigation, the county attorney said at the time. He was, however, on administrative leave from the Blue Grass Police Department for more than a month last fall, "due to a pending investigation," the city's website indicated.

" … he said that it was best for him and his family to get out of law enforcement," Blue Grass City Clerk and Financial Officer Ann Schmidt wrote in an email Wednesday, explaining the departure.

The chief did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Scott County court records indicate that Flaherty asked for the resignation of one of his officers shortly after a member of the Blue Grass City Council was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Councilman Sampson was accused by former officer Wilson of threatening Wilson's job in Blue Grass as a result of the arrest. The police chief specifically told Wilson he should not include the statement in his arrest report, records show.

Several days later, Wilson included information about the comments he said were made by Sampson in a supplemental report, and Flaherty issued him a letter of reprimand and asked for his resignation, according to court documents.