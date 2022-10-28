Blue Spruce General Store offers groceries, handmade breads and sandwiches to downtown Davenport

If you want a croissant from Blue Spruce General Store, better get there early — just two weeks into its operation in downtown Davenport and the deli, store and bakery is already selling out of the pastries by 8 a.m.

Owner Brandon Carleton said breakfast, lunch and dinner rushes have already become common since the opening, and people living nearby have expressed their appreciation of having a grocery option within walking distance.

"We already have a good number of [customers], way more regulars than I was expecting by now," Carleton said. "[We're] getting a good response from the community."

Blue Spruce General Store, 217 E 2nd St., Davenport, offers house-made breads, pastries, sandwiches and soups as well as meat, cheese, produce and other grocery items. The shop is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Carleton opened Blue Spruce Bakery in June 2020, operating from home until he bought a space in Moline in May 2021. The goal was always to open a storefront to sell his baking, but when the Moline building proved incompatible with his operation, Carleton decided to move into the former Cookies & Dreams store in downtown Davenport.

With a fully functional kitchen and front area already constructed, Carleton was able to expand operations from just bakes to a full menu. The extra space lent itself well to a small grocer as well, so they stock gift items, food, drinks and more.

"A lot of different things worked out..." Carleton said. "It was too good to be true. That made it clear to me that this is what we should be doing at this location."

Jordan Franklin, head chef at Blue Spruce General Store, said the menu features many items Carleton enjoys, especially while traveling — simple, delicious sandwiches and soups made with quality ingredients that have been sourced locally where possible.

As they settle into the space and get a handle on operations, Franklin said the kitchen may start branching out with the menu — adding daily dinner specials like pizza and a noodle bar to give sandwiches a break.

The menu will likely change somewhat with the seasons, since the store is trying to source locally where it can, Franklin said. He is currently working to preserve ingredients, but judging by how quickly the 80 pounds of peppers is disappearing, certain items may not be on the menu forever.

"We just hope to bring a lot of fun new things around," Franklin said. "Hopefully it gets a good acceptance from everyone and just kind of be one of those things where we're going to have fun making good food for good people."