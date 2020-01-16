Blueberries for president? My experience training as a first-timer for the 2020 Iowa caucus

I sat there, undecided.
Things were tense. I was uncommitted but had to make my decision quickly. I was being lobbied from two different directions.
Finally, I chose. I made my way to the cause I now believed in, the one I had been converted to and would later argue for: blueberries.
Okay, so maybe the caucus training I attended at the Davenport Public Library wasn’t quite as stressful as the real thing. Making a decision to support apples, blueberries, oranges, or tomatoes is no comparison to picking the candidates for president of the United States.
But honestly? It was pretty fun. And for a little bit, it really did feel like the purest form of democracy.
First in the nation? Quite a different experience
Before I go into what I learned, a little background on me: I grew up in Rhode Island and went to school in Pennsylvania. I’ve voted in my share of elections since I became eligible in 2009, but the Iowa caucuses are something else entirely.
In Rhode Island, we have a (relatively) straightforward primary system. About the only thing semi-unique is the ability to declare independence, but vote in either party’s primary. Thing is, Rhode Island is a stronghold for the Democrats, is the smallest state with the largest name, and is late in the primary season. So it’s not a place for heavy campaigning.
So when I moved here in 2019, I knew I’d be covering the Iowa caucuses at some point.
But before the caucuses on Feb. 3, I realized something important:
It might help to know something about them before I go.
Hence, the training.
Which fruit do you support?
Hosted by the American Association of University Women, Progressive Action for the Common Good, the Quad City Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees and the Alliance for Retired Americans, Wednesday’s training saw about 40 attendees. It was a mix of young and old, those who had caucused before and newcomers like me.
You have free articles remaining.
Before we got into the meat of the training, each group talked about what they do and some of their “planks,” or components of the political platform they support.
Then, it was training time. First was the Republican caucus process, led by Scott County Republican chair Dave Millage. After electing a chair and secretary, representatives of each candidate make a sales pitch before the caucusing begins. Unlike Democrats, this one is a poll, conducted anonymously by paper ballot. (I voted for pears. Underrated fruit, and I wasn’t the only one. Woo!). Blueberries ran away with 17 votes, while apples received six, oranges five and tomatoes four.
After that was the Democrats' caucus time, presented by Scott County Democratic chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Democrats AAPI and Latinx Outreach Director Emiliano Martinez. There’s no other way to describe it except pure chaos.
Unlike the anonymous poll, people gather in pre-determined areas to support the candidate, platform or fruit of choice. Once we heard from blueberries (the health candidate, focusing on its benefits to your health), tomatoes (the oddball, which counts as both a fruit and vegetable), apples (an appeal to the real American, along with the adage that an apple a day keeps the doctor away) and oranges (versatile fruits, ranging from fruit juice to snacks to even a cleaning tool), we made our choice.
Here’s how it works: You stand in your chosen candidate's area. If your group gets 15% or more of the total people at your caucus location, great! You’re locked into your group, and you have a chance to receive a delegate. If your group does not receive at least 15%, that candidate is eliminated, and the supporters must choose another group, form their own group or stay officially unaffiliated. Meanwhile, people who have chosen a candidate can try to convince you to come their way.
In the first attempt, I was one of six who stayed unaffiliated. With 40 people there, we needed seven in a group to hit that 15% threshold. So in the second round of caucusing, I made a choice. I went with blueberries (after all, I am a health reporter.)
But there was a snag. Those who had chosen tomatoes and some of the other voters who had been unaffiliated banded together under tomatoes. Three delegates had been assigned to our "caucus location" — that meant out of three possible candidates, four groups had hit the 15% threshold and had a chance to receive a delegate. What to do?
In that case, our instructors explained, the smallest group is disbanded and has a chance to align a third time. That didn’t go over well with some of the attendees, as their choice had hit the 15% threshold.
After the third alignment, three groups surpassed the 15% threshold, and each received a delegate. Here’s some back-of-the-envelope math for how many delegates are assigned to a group: Take the number of people in the group, multiply by the number of delegates in the precinct, and divide by the number of caucus attendees. So for us devotees to blueberries, the number is 12 times 3 divided by 40. That equation equals 0.9%, rounded up to one delegate elected from our group to represent at the county convention.
A bit messy, a bit confusing, but good all the same
The origin of the word caucus is murky. One theory is it's an Algonquin word for “a meeting of chiefs” or “one who advises.” Nice idea, but there's no real proof of that. Another theory is it comes from the Late Latin word for a drinking vessel; a third that it's a corrupted form of the phrase for caulker’s meetings. About all we know is it's certainly an American word.
“Most dictionaries today will offer a handful of these explanations, not committing to any, or will simply say that the origin is unknown," according to Merriam-Webster dictionary. "So, for the time being, we can treat these theories about this word as the linguistic equivalent of the field of presidential candidates we meet at the caucuses: There are more than we need, some are better than others, and rarely do we find ourselves satisfied with any."
Going through the Democratic process for delegates was… well, a process. I was confused, I was surprised and there were times when it felt like I was struggling through a high school math class again.
But in the end, it felt like I was participating in democracy.
And you can't beat that.