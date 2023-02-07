Ridgewood Elementary School was alive with a beat Monday afternoon.

Thumping feet and clapping hands made echoing cracks against the Rock Island school's gymnasium walls as students tried to follow the rhythm laid out by blues musician Hal Reed and those accompanying him.

Even as baselines, guitar melodies and harmonica licks intermingled in students' ears, the underlying beat never went away. Reed told the crowd as the music lingered in the air that that beat pounds through history and inspired the music they hear today.

"Music — rock and roll, jazz, blues, hip hop — everything has that heartbeat," Reed said. "Where do you think the heartbeat comes from? The drums of Africa."

The musician encouraged students to get loud and learn the history of the blues Monday as he kicked off a week of school visits and performances for the Mississippi Valley Blues Society's Blues in Schools program.

The Blues Society coordinates artist visits to area schools for a few days in the fall and spring, Society Education Committee Chairman Paul Magnuson said. Reed will take the stage for a no-cost public performance 7:30-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island.

Reed has a long history with the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, Magnuson said, having served on committees for the organization and participated in Blues in Schools, the Blues Fest Blues Skool and more while he lived in the area. While not from the area, Reed is well-known in the Quad-Cities blues community.

Mara Goodvin, Ridgewood's general music teacher and blues society committee member, said her students were always excited to be exposed to new types of music and were crafting questions for the blues musician days in advance.

"At Ridgewood School we look for opportunities for various outreaches, and the Mississippi Valley Blues Society has always done a tremendous job of bringing in great artists," Goodvin said. "Not only great artists — they're great musicians and educators as well."

Reed, accompanied by bass guitarist Roger Alexander and guitarist Bret Dale, took students through a practical lesson on how the blues genre as it's known today evolved. From West African drumming to sending messages through song on slave plantations to tunes played on a guitar after the work day is done, the blues traveled up the Mississippi River and across the U.S. to influence all kinds of music.

Through teaching call-and-response songs, connecting tunes to towns like Memphis and Chicago and taking kids' questions, Reed impressed upon the students that the root of music today is the blues, and the blues came from West Africa. It's a lesson Reed said has been missing from people's education, and it's one he wants to ensure is never forgotten.

"I was born into the blues, and sooner or later I'm going to pass on, and I hope I can pass this to someone," Reed said. "It's a passion."

The lesson is especially important during Black History Month, Reed said, and in today's political climate. It's necessary for young people to know that Black people are at the root of American music and history, since for many years they weren't acknowledged.

As some call for changes to be made in how students are taught U.S. history, Reed said people must keep these lessons alive or risk losing them.

"Black history is American history. This country was born and built by us," Reed said. "Why shouldn't we share the history?"

Photos: Mississippi Valley Blues Society brings bluesman Hal Reed to the students at Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island