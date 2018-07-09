As they look for ways to address decreased school enrollment and state funding, Davenport school board members on Monday discussed the possibility of cutting or changing several administrative jobs across the district to save an estimated $1 million.
Superintendent Art Tate told board members the district is in now in a hiring freeze, saying all open jobs are being looked at before finding people to fill them. He also outlined several positions the district could do away with or consolidate over the next few years to meet its spending target.
The positions being considered for the chopping block include one associate superintendent, two school principals and one associate principal. The board is also thinking about combining other administrative positions and hiring teacher assistants to fill some roles in order to hit its spending target.
If staff members leave in the near future, Tate said he would look at consolidating their positions right away, saying he would "do whatever I can without hurting the efficiency of the organization as vacancies become available."
Some board members questioned whether the district could properly function without some of the jobs. Speaking of school principals specifically, board member Julie DeSalvo said they "are stretched pretty thin right now."
At issue for the financially challenged school district is a continuing shortage of funding from the state as a result of years of enrollment declines and changes to the state’s funding formula. The school district wants to save an estimated $9 million for the upcoming school year through a comprehensive plan for scaling back costs, including staff reductions, fewer substitutes, changing bell times to reduce bus routes, delaying textbook purchases and saving money on utility bills.
School officials are also considering the possibility of closing one of the district's elementary schools to save on operational costs. The school board is tasked with giving a final draft of cost reductions to a state panel that oversees school spending by October.
Tate said "nothing about this plan thrills me and nothing about this plan do I like but we've got to present a viable plan" to the state panel.
The proposal to reduce administrative positions comes days after the board won approval from the state to make new hires for the purpose of increasing security at public schools, an initiative that came in response to a national outcry following a deadly shooting at a Texas high school. The district plans to spend $1.1 million from its savings to hire more security personnel, including a security and outreach specialist, school resource officers and unarmed campus security guards.