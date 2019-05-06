Despite questions from a former Bettendorf School Board president, the board on Monday unanimously approved the sale of Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, 610 Holmes St., Bettendorf, for $100,000 to Applestone Homes Inc.
The district is selling the property and merging the student body with students from Mark Twain Elementary after the board voted unanimously in August to close Jefferson.
Pepper Trahan, a former board president, spoke briefly at a public hearing about the transaction.
“The school district is giving this property away for free. It may actually cost the district to give it away,” she said. “I want to know all the costs associated with the giving away of this school district property,” such as attorney fees and publication costs.
She asked the board to cite the code that gives the district the authority to give companies $10,000 for building homes in our district. "What is the public purpose for doing that?” she asked.
She also asked how the amount of $400,000 for the cost of demolition was determined.
The agreement includes the district provision of rebates of $10,000 for each of the first homes on the property up to $100,000. Applestone plans to build 20-28 single family residential homes priced at about $300,000 on lot sizes similar to the existing neighborhood.
The Thomas Jefferson facility is about 19,080 square feet, according to a quitclaim deed, a legal document for property transfer.
“We’re following all the codes,” Superintendent Mike Raso said. He added a TIF never has been brought up and is nothing the city has planned. “They’re usually not too fond of TIF-ing residentials,” he said.
As the area is developed, property values will come on as residential, board member David Farmer said.