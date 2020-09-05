Boat parade in the Q-C for Trump
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One thing everyone agrees on is that boat traffic on the Mississippi River has been heavier this summer than it's been in years.
- Updated
A man holding what Bettendorf police are describing as a “sharp-edged weapon” was shot and killed by an officer Thursday.
- Updated
Davenport police have identified the man whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River on Friday as 38-year-old David Knight.
- Updated
The man who was shot to death in East Moline early Sunday has been identified.
- Updated
Davenport Police have located a young girl reported missing Tuesday.
- Updated
A Davenport man has been arrested on multiple charges that he was trafficking in ecstasy, marijuana and Xanax.
- Updated
The man fatally shot Thursday by Bettendorf police in an incident at a home daycare has been identified.
- Updated
The shooting death of Marquis Tousant the morning of June 1 during the riots that began the night before has been ruled a justifiable shooting…
- Updated
Davenport Police have located a young girl reported missing Tuesday.
- Updated
A house collapsed under the weight of a tree Friday afternoon at 1005 Kirkwood Blvd. in Davenport.