Boat rentals begin this weekend at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve

Boat rentals begin Friday on Lake George at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Rd, Illinois City, in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Visitors can rent canoes, kayaks, jon boats or pontoons 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday.
"We’ve already seen a lot of private boat traffic this year on the lake," said Loud Thunder Ranger Ben Mills. "We’re excited to open the boat rentals so others can also enjoy the relaxation and beauty Lake George offers.”
Lake George is a 167-acre, man-made lake with a maximum depth of 55 feet that is stocked with many varieties of fish, including bluegill, largemouth bass, crappie, channel catfish, bullhead and muskellunge. An Illinois fishing license from the state of Illinois is required for fishing on Lake George, which can be purchased online from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
"One silver lining of last year was locals discovering all the beauty and amenities right near them," Mills said. "We’re excited to welcome everyone back and hope others continue to enjoy all that Loud Thunder has to offer.
"The lake is finally getting warm enough that crappie are beginning to spawn, so we’re looking forward to seeing more fishers out here renting the jon boats. We have limited bait and other supplies available for purchase at the park office."
Rental prices for Loud Thunder boats vary by style: 16-foot jon boats cost $12 per hour, $40 for four hours and $85 for eight hours; Canoes are $10 per hour; single kayaks are $10 per hour and two-person kayaks are $12 per hour. Two-person small pontoon boats are available for $15 per hour, $50 for four hours and $100 for eight hours. Party barges can be rented for $30 per hour, $100 for four hours and $200 for eight hours.
Boat rentals are first come, first served and boaters must check in at the park office before heading down to the docks. A minimum of a one-hour rental is required for all boats, with life jackets provided for adults and children.
For campers, upgrades are being made to the horse corral and equestrian camping area which should be completed by mid-June.
"Until now, the equestrian area has never had electric or water," Mills said. "We’re excited to add new, full hookup slab sites to this space that can accommodate horse trailers and RVs."
Sixteen new, full hookup sites are being added to the horse corral area, including 50-amp electricity service, water and sewer hookup. Eleven tent sites are also available with 20-amp electricity service and water.
The day use horse corral area has expanded, and a horse washing station has also been added in the north east side of the corral.