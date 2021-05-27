Boat rentals begin this weekend at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve

Rental prices for Loud Thunder boats vary by style: 16-foot jon boats cost $12 per hour, $40 for four hours and $85 for eight hours; Canoes are $10 per hour; single kayaks are $10 per hour and two-person kayaks are $12 per hour. Two-person small pontoon boats are available for $15 per hour, $50 for four hours and $100 for eight hours. Party barges can be rented for $30 per hour, $100 for four hours and $200 for eight hours.

Boat rentals are first come, first served and boaters must check in at the park office before heading down to the docks. A minimum of a one-hour rental is required for all boats, with life jackets provided for adults and children.

For campers, upgrades are being made to the horse corral and equestrian camping area which should be completed by mid-June.

"Until now, the equestrian area has never had electric or water," Mills said. "We’re excited to add new, full hookup slab sites to this space that can accommodate horse trailers and RVs."

Sixteen new, full hookup sites are being added to the horse corral area, including 50-amp electricity service, water and sewer hookup. Eleven tent sites are also available with 20-amp electricity service and water.