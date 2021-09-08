 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boater who fell into river at Bettendorf identified
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Boater who fell into river at Bettendorf identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Isle Marina Bettendorf

The marina at Isle of Capri, Bettendorf.

 Barb Ickes

While no foul play is suspected, the investigation is ongoing in the death Sunday of Jeffrey G. Teshak, of Davenport.

The 53-year-old was reported missing after last being seen near his boat on the dock near Isle Casino, Bettendorf. Rescuers found his remains near his boat.

Bettendorf Police and Fire responded to the boat docks around 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about the missing man. Several local crews aided in the search.

The incident is similar to the drowning of Timothy Maxwell, 60, of Bettendorf, in May 2018.

He was believed to have fallen into the Mississippi River while at his boat at the Lake Davenport Sailing Club. 

Maxwell's body was recovered from the Mississippi River near the Credit Island causeway four days after he was reported missing.

In both cases, no foul play was suspected but autopsies were performed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudan's rappers find freedom to fight the power

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors
Local News

City of LeClaire paid $222,373 to email scammers posing as vendors

  • Updated

Scammers posing as three legitimate vendors emailed the City of LeClaire, requesting the city use a different bank account for payments. From November to February, $222,373 in LeClaire city funds were directed to scammers' accounts. More than half was recovered, but the city is still out $102,000.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News