Boater who fell into river at Bettendorf identified

While no foul play is suspected, the investigation is ongoing in the death Sunday of Jeffrey G. Teshak, of Davenport.
The 53-year-old was reported missing after last being seen near his boat on the dock near Isle Casino, Bettendorf. Rescuers found his remains near his boat.
Bettendorf Police and Fire responded to the boat docks around 2 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about the missing man. Several local crews aided in the search.
The incident is similar to the drowning of Timothy Maxwell, 60, of Bettendorf, in May 2018.
He was believed to have fallen into the Mississippi River while at his boat at the Lake Davenport Sailing Club.
Maxwell's body was recovered from the Mississippi River near the Credit Island causeway four days after he was reported missing.
In both cases, no foul play was suspected but autopsies were performed.
