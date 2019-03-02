The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Boating Skills and Seamanship classes will be held at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from March 19 to April 4 at the Silvis Fire Department, 2010 10th St.
Sponsored by Flotilla 9-1, this is a comprehensive course designed for both novice and experienced boaters and provides up-to-date information on handling boats in all conditions.
The cost is $30, including textbook. Family members can share a book for $5 each. Certificates will be awarded upon completion. For information, call 309-792-2370.