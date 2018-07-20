A body was discovered near the railroad tracks north of LeClaire early Friday.
Two neighbors along U.S. 67 near Lund Creek said they saw a heavy law-enforcement presence beginning shortly after sunrise.
It is not clear how the individual died, but the railroad tracks run very close to the highway in the area just before Princeton, and neighbors said some people jog there early in the morning.
Neither the Scott County Sheriff's Department nor the LeClaire Police Department have been available to confirm the nature of their investigation. This story will be updated as information becomes available.