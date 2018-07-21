The body discovered early Friday on the 23000 block of Great River Road, near the railroad tracks, has been identified as 29-year-old Robert James Lamb of LeClaire, according to a news release from Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane.
Two neighbors along U.S. 67 near Lund Creek said Friday they saw a heavy law-enforcement presence beginning shortly after sunrise. The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's office and Canadian Pacific Railroad Police.
Anyone with information should contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The railroad tracks run very close to the highway in the area just before Princeton.