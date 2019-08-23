A Body, Mind & Spirit Expo will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Riverfront Events Center, 516 S. 1st St., Clinton, featuring information about natural and ancient healing techniques, spiritual practices and clean living.
Industry professionals and like-minded individuals can come together for exploration and empowerment as well as classes.
Topics include the biology of bioenergy, CBD and hemp, creating your personal altar, tarot reading, the paranormal, essential oils and meditation.
The event is described as a one-stop shop for self-exploration and refreshment of the body, mind and spirit.
It will bring "many different modalities of health and wellness under one roof while allowing everyone to learn in a fun and open environment,” said Sheila Bosworth, expo sponsor and co-founder of Peaceful River Creations.
Admission is $10. For more information, go to bodymindandspirit.info/