The body of a 23-year-old man was pulled from the Mississippi River about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
The man's body was found near Andalusia, Illinois.
The identity of the man, who is from West Chicago, Illinois, is known but his name is not being released pending notification of family, Gustafson said.
A case was opened on the man Friday by the East Moline Police Department with the assistance of the Rock Island Police Department, Gustafson added.
The man's body was recovered with the aid of the Andalusia Fire Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department.