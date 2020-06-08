Body of missing Milledgeville woman found in Whiteside County

-
The body of a missing Milledgeville, Ill., woman was recovered Sunday morning in rural Whiteside County.
The woman tentatively has been identified as Susan L. Redell, 62, reported missing from Milledgeville on March 16.
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, assisting Illinois State Police, searched Rock Creek in rural Morrison, a news release says. Kayaks traversed Rock Creek during the search.
The body was found in a log jam about 9:30 a.m.
The cause of death remains under investigation by Illinois State Police, Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, Whiteside County Coroner, and Milledgeville Police Department.
Illinois State Police crime scene investigators processed the scene.
