Rock Island County authorities are asking for information that might help determine the identity of a man whose body was found Sunday in the Mississippi River.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office was called about 1:30 p.m., to an island in the river east of Andalusia, according to a sheriff's department release. A person boating on the river spotted a body floating near the island. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office boat, along with Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department and Andalusia Fire Department boats assisted in the recovery of the body.
Monday, the sheriff's office said the body was of a white man who has a tattoo on his left forearm and also had had a medical procedure on his right leg that included metal screws and plates to stabilize the work. The sheriff's office described the procedure as an " open reduction internal fixation."
Anyone who has information that could identify the man is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 309-558-3827.
The cause of death was unknown as of Monday, and an autopsy has been scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.