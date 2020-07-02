Body recovered from Mississippi River

Rock Island County authorities recovered a badly decomposed body from the Mississippi River on Thursday.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Department Capt. Ron Erickson said that at 1:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Department received a call that a body was found along the shore of an island east of Andalusia.
The body was recovered and turned over to the Rock Island County coroner.
It was not confirmed Friday if the body is that of one of the two people who committed suicide last year by jumping from one of the Quad-City bridges into the Mississippi River.
