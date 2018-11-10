Officials in Moline say some fake invoices are being sent to local businesses, appearing to come from the city.
But the city's legal department cautions the bills are not legit.
"These emails are not being sent out from the City of Moline email server," officials warn. "These emails appear to come from actual City of Moline employee email addresses, but, in fact, are coming from somewhere else outside of the city’s network."
Furthermore, the city does not send emails that contain Microsoft Word documents as attachments for invoices. Anyone receiving such an attachment is advised to simply delete it.
The city urged residents with questions to contact Moline's IT manager, Don Goff, at 309-524-2293.