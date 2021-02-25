Boil order in place for portion of southwest Rock Island

A boil order is in place for Rock Island Water customers in the following areas of southwest Rock Island:

• Ridgewood Road from 8307 to 8717

• 85th and 86th Avenues West, East of Ridgewood Road

• 14th, 17th, and 18th Streets west of 84th to 86th Avenue West

• Partridge Circle, west of Ridgewood Road

• Foxwood Drive, west of Ridgewood Road

• Foxwood Court, west of Ridgewood Road

Rock Island Public Works Director Michael Bartels said that while shutting down the water main on Ridgewood Road for a water main break Thursday, an unexpected drop in the water distribution system occurred in several locations in Southwest Rock Island.

As a result, the city is not able to guarantee the distribution system maintained the minimum pressure of 20 pounds per square inch, or PSI.

All water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled until further notice.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clear water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute to make is safe for consumption.

