CARBON CLIFF — The village of Carbon Cliff has issued a precautionary boil order for all homes located on Foret Mansur and all homes in and around Mansur Wood Apartment complex.
A crew is on site repairing a water-main break. Residents should boil water before drinking it or cooking with it.
The boil order will remain in place until all repairs are completed, and the approved EPA tests come back clear.
For more information, call 309-792-8235 or visit carbon-cliff.com. To subscribe to text and email alerts, visit carbon-cliff.com/subscribe.html.