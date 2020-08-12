Boil order lifted for parts of Rock Island

Update: The boil order has been lifted.

Earlier report: The city of Rock Island has issued a boil order for the area of 25th Street East to the Moline border between 7th and 18th avenues.

The order is the result of an unexpected drop in system pressure due to the Monday's wind storm and resulting power outages.

All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled until further notice.

The boil order notice is in place until further notice.

Quad-City Times​

