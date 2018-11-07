KEWANEE — Police are asking Kewanee residents to report any sightings of coyotes within the city.
Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley said there had been coyote sightings reported around the periphery of town, as well as two sightings on Lyle Street and one on East Mill — both residential areas near the center of town.
Kewanee electrician Haydn Motley took a photo of one coyote he recently saw near the corner of Rose and Grove streets near Irving School and a wooded area on the west side of town.
"It wasn't that skittish," Motley said. "Coyotes are very resourceful animals, and they adapt very easily. They don't get spooked that easy."
Motley said he lives in the country and knows how a healthy coyote should look. The one he saw, he said, did not appear to be that healthy.
"It didn't have a bushy tail," he said. "It kind of looked a little mangy."
Ainley said the city was trying to figure out how best to tackle the problem.
"We don't have, like, live traps that we could use for them," he said. "I'm still trying to get that worked out, what our best options would be."
On Tuesday he said a review of the police department's call logs didn't list any new sightings of coyotes within Kewanee's city limits.
Wildlife rehabilitator Tammy Yarger of Kewanee said she'd heard coyotes around her home near Northeast Park in Kewanee but hadn't seen any. She said people don't call her about coyotes because she is not animal control. Yarger added that a coyote would pose too much of a threat for her to rehabilitate.
According to the University of Illinois Extension, coyotes are not generally considered to be a threat to humans. They can carry diseases such as canine distemper, the parvo virus, rabies and mange.
If a coyote approaches, they recommend people not run but instead yell, stand up straight and wave their arms or throw something at the coyote to scare it away. They also advise people protect small pets and not leave food outside.