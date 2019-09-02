Cathy Zimmerman and Dennis Wadhams have watched communities across all of rural Scott County grow up over the last dozen or so years. They’ve seen swaddled newborns and toddlers hiding behind their parents grow up into elementary children finally able to walk down the street without clutching a parent or sibling’s hand. They’ve seen the less joyful changes too: Older neighbors who change from sprightly and vigorous, to struggling with getting up a few steps, to not being able to leave the house on their own or at all. A few of their patrons have even died, in the time they’ve been serving them.
But the two still plod along rural roads and subdivisions in the Scott County Library Bookmobile, bringing books, movies and magazines to the county’s residents.
The popularity of bookmobiles have ebbed and flowed over the last several decades. Zimmerman said the first round of major cuts was in the 1970s, due to gas prices. There was a resurgence in the 1990s — in 1995, there were nearly 1,000 in the United States, according to Pew Trusts. In the first decade of the 2000s, though, the bookmobile ranks had dwindled to fewer than 650.
Those numbers are creeping back up.
Now, there are just under 900 bookmobiles, techno vans, mobile libraries and other library outreach vehicles that are a little more involved than a city-owned van, according to the Association of Bookmobile & Outreach Services, a national organization Zimmerman happens to be the president-elect of. Four of them — including the Scott County bookmobile — are in Iowa, but the Davenport Public Library will be adding a fifth in the spring.
‘A matter of budgeting and pride’
In Scott County, the bookmobile actually precedes the library system. Edna Spies started it in 1947.
“She was a school teacher,” Zimmerman said, waiting for the bookmobile to get started up for its five 20- to 30-minute stops on Thursday. Spies grew up in a rural community, and wanted to help her students, who had the same problems getting books that she had. The first bookmobile was a WWII Willys army jeep, stocked entirely with donated materials, including 1,500 books and a movie projector and screen.
The Scott County Library System grew out of the bookmobile, becoming official in 1950, making it the oldest county library system in the state of Iowa.
The Quad-City area used to have other bookmobiles. Moline Public Library ended the service in 1984. The Davenport Public Library’s bookmobile started around 1960, and continued for decades. In 1986, they got a “top of the line” vehicle, which cost $110,000 at the time, according to a newspaper clipping. Just a week later, though, it was in the shop. With maintenance fees, and the two burgeoning branch libraries, the Davenport Library, too, ended its bookmobile services.
But the Scott County bookmobile kept running that whole time. The last major discussion about whether to keep going, Zimmerman said, was in 2013, when the last vehicle was finally dying after 20 years on the road.
“It’s a matter of budgeting and pride in your history,” Zimmerman said. “There was a lot of discussion when they replaced the last bus — ‘should we shut it down?’ And the county said no.”
And the county got a new bus, the one serving it today.
‘Teaching wasn’t for me’
Zimmerman has been the full-time bookmobile associate since 2013, but before that, she was subbing for the last associate. And before that, she was a teacher.
“Teaching wasn’t for me,” she said.
Even if teaching didn’t work out, it’s easy to see how Zimmerman moved from that to library outreach. When she talks about the children who climb up onto the bus, she calls them “my kids” or “my little ones.” She has spunky cropped hair and glittery purple nail polish. She’s exuberant and engaging. At a stop, she flips through pictures on her phone to show how she’s decorated the bookmobile before.
“The first thing I turned it into was a unicorn,” she said — she couldn’t find the picture, but it was for a little girl’s birthday. Summer reading was space-themed, so she put planets, stars and a Chewbacca cut-out on board. For Halloween, she swiped to a picture of craft-store skeletons she bought and propped up on the bench with some picture books.
“That’s what happens when storytime goes on for too long,” she said.
Wadhams said he “hated” the schedule he had as a semi-truck driver. He was looking for other driving jobs when he applied to be the bookmobile driver, and he started in 2006. He didn’t know anyone else who drove a bookmobile, and he wasn’t sure what it would entail.
“Really, percentage-wise, there’s not a lot of us,” he said. “The chances of driving one aren’t that high.”
While there are nearly 900 bookmobiles, there are fewer designated drivers. Brittany Peacock, the first-ever Community Outreach Supervisor for Davenport Public Library, said the mobile library they were waiting to be delivered was small enough that it didn’t require a commercial driver’s license.
“Worse case scenario, one of [the outreach staff] can just get in and drive it,” she said.
There’s no formal training to become a bookmobile librarian, but through the Association of Bookmobile & Outreach Services, Zimmerman said they’re trying to work with some programs for library science to include coursework specific to outreach.
Kids and seniors
The Scott County bookmobile has a shelf on either side. To the right, there are picture books, young adult and middle-grade chapter books. To the left, there are magazines, fiction and nonfiction. Perhaps a quarter of the “adult” shelf is designated for large-print books.
Shelby Yankee climbs onto the bus with two dark chocolate Milky Way bars, one each for Zimmerman and Wadhams — Zimmerman said she always brings them candy.
“I’m on here every two weeks,” Yankee said. With a rotating schedule, that means she uses the bookmobile almost every time it stops across the street from her house.
“We’re trying to get the neighborhood more involved,” she said. She is particularly interested in the young couple who live next to her, because they have an 18-month-old son.
“We’re going to get him on the book bus,” she said.
After checking out the materials she picked out for herself and her husband, Yankee chats with Wadhams — almost everyone chats with him for several minutes, or even right up until they have to move to the next stop — and then she leaves.
Zimmerman is also keenly aware of the very young neighbor boy.
“I really don’t know why we’re waiting to get him on the bus,” she said.
Someone checked out materials at every Thursday stop. On a good afternoon, Zimmerman said they serve 12-15 patrons.
But at the schools the park at, they serve a lot more: 1,500 to 1,800 students every year.
“We’re exhausted when we’re done with a school day,” Zimmerman said. Wadhams agreed. Entire kindergarten classes file through. The bookmobile is supplemental to the school library, and teachers will sometimes let Zimmerman know what projects are coming up, so she can bring appropriate books.
While the bookmobile serves all ages, Zimmerman said many of the regulars were families with young kids or older people. Thursday, the first few stops had older patrons and one mom with young kids, a five- and a three-year-old.
“There comes a point where kids age out of the bookmobile — they start to drive, and hang out with their friends and play sports,” Zimmerman said, adding that she’ll still see those kids she used to work with while out and about. “... Then you see them and it’s like, ‘how did you grow?’ “
Iowa's fifth bookmobile
The Davenport Public Library was supposed to get its bookmobile in August.
Supposed to.
Peacock said the company making their bookmobile also got an order for 50,000 of the same type of vehicle from Amazon.
“I guess Amazon takes precedent,” she said.
The bookmobile will be here in December of January — hopefully, Peacock added — and programming should start up in the spring.
“When the library did their last strategic plan, they surveyed the community,” she said. “The community said they needed to be out in the community more.”
While library staff deliver some services, they’re relying on one van and personal vehicles. Having a larger, designated mobile library will “make it so much easier,” Peacock said.
“Being able to enter a library is a big deal — being able to come to the library is a big deal,” she said.
The Davenport mobile library will be different from the Scott County bookmobile. Patrons will not get into it, but it will be stocked with carts of books and tech that can be wheeled out with a wheelchair lift and unloaded under an awning. Peacock said they were calling it the OWL, for outreach wheeled library. Of course, the wrapping for the mobile library will have an illustrated owl.
Without a definite start date, Peacock said they were just starting to really make connections with potential parking locations, including at schools, colleges and parks. Predictably, they’re expecting a lot of kids and seniors, at least at first.
“It could surprise us,” she said. “It’s going to be surprising, I think.”
The thinking is, if kids can get to and from school, hopefully they can get there for the bookmobile. And with stops in parks— typically high-traffic areas — Peacock said they were talking about having things like basketballs available to rent, in addition to the books and WiFi hotspots they'll offer.
“I don’t know if it’s something we’ll actually do — I’m dreaming big,” she said.
The schedules and routes in Davenport won’t be as built up as they are in the Scott County Library system. To start, Peacock said they were looking at routes at least one day a week, with at least two days a week in the summer.
“We want to get our money’s worth,” she said.
‘A way of life’
“Sometimes in the Midwest, things don’t catch on right away,” Zimmerman said.
But for those patrons who show up week after week, the bookmobile services have become invaluable.
Before they changed the route schedule, the bookmobile traveled between 800 and 900 miles a month — Wadhams said the new route covers more ground, but he’s not sure how much more yet. Even with that coverage, Zimmerman said there are parts of Scott County where, rather than walk down the street in your subdivision, patrons still have to drive for miles to get to the bookmobile.
“It’s become a way of life,” she said. “... We have people in rural communities who depend on us.”
While she works in Davenport now, Peacock used to be one of those library patrons in a rural community. Her first job, when she was 16 years old, was with the library in Henderson County Public Library in Illinois. It’s one of Illinois’ smallest and most rural counties, with 6,709 people spread across 395 square miles. The main library branch is in Biggsville, which has fewer than 300 people.
“I thought all libraries had bookmobiles,” she said. “I come from a rural area, and that’s how everyone got books.”
Soon, that’s how some patrons in Davenport will get their books too.