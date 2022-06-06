 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boosting biodiversity: Q-C gardeners focus on native plants

  • Updated
  • 0

Regina Haddock had been through an extremely stressful year.

The store housing the Quad-Cities’ Dress for Success program that she started and mentored for nearly 10 years was swamped by the 2019 Mississippi River flood, while at the same time she was trying to retire and transition the nonprofit business over to new leadership.

She was exhausted and sad.

Then she attended an Iowa State University Extension-Scott County workshop featuring Doug Tallamy. The entomologist from the University of Delaware offered a hopeful message about planting native plants in your yard to feed insects, including monarch butterflies, which hold together the web of life on earth.

Tallamy’s talk changed Haddock’s life, getting her involved in an upbeat activity at a down time. Now, she is on a mission to change other people’s lives — and help the Earth — by inspiring them to do what she did.

People who don’t know much about native plants can get pointers on Sunday, June 12, when Haddock’s garden will be one of three Davenport yards open for tours as part of the free, annual Garden Party sponsored by Grace Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Organizer Ken Wellnitz said the planning group decided to focus on native plants this year because “I think there is increased interest,” including the formation of a Quad-City chapter of Wild Ones. The national nonprofit membership group promotes native plants and offers support to gardeners.

Haddock, a Wild Ones organizer, agrees.

“This is needed, and this will work,” she said of Tallamy’s idea that if enough people plant their yards with natives, they can create “a mosaic of habitat” that will help replace the habitats that are being destroyed for development, either agricultural, commercial or residential. “We can’t look to government” to do what’s needed, she said.

Visitors to her typical city lot on Arlington Avenue may be amazed at the number of individual planting beds she has created, and she has plans for more.

The boulevard next to the street, for example, is covered with corrugated board held down by pavers to kill the grass so Haddock can replace it with something creeping, such as wild strawberry.

In one of her side yards is a rain garden, designed and installed by Meyer Landscape and Design of Moline. A rain garden is basically a depression in the ground that will hold and infiltrate rainwater during storms, rather than letting it wash away. Haddock planted the area with a row of red osier dogwood, a native shrub, and various perennials that are labeled so visitors can learn the names of plants they might not be familiar with.

Construction of the rain garden — excavation, soil amendment and a gravel layer — cost about $6,000, but Haddock received $3,000 from the city of Davenport through its 50/50 cost-share rain garden program. Similar cost-share programs are available in other areas, including the city of Rock Island and the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Gardeners who love plants such as hostas and daylilies may wince to hear people like Haddock and Wellnitz talk about tearing them out, but both Haddock and Wellnitz advise that one doesn’t have to do this all at once; transitioning to natives can be a step-by-step process, and you can keep some of your non-native favorites.

“Every year, I plant a new patch,” Haddock said. “I don’t take stuff out until I have something better to put in its place.”

Another garden on the walk is that of Mary and Mark Davidsaver who provide an example of what’s possible with natives in a townhome setting with a homeowners association that can adopt guidelines on “weeds,” which would include milkweed, the native plant upon which monarch butterflies depend.

The “lightbulb” moment for Haddock about “weeds” came during the ISU Extension workshop when entomologist Tallamy explained that a lot of insects are specialists; that is, they eat only one kind of plant and if that plant is gone from the landscape, the insects will be too.

Sitting in the lecture, Haddock realized that was why she wasn’t seeing as many monarch butterflies as she had when she was a child, or why her windshield was no longer splattered with bugs after a drive in the country.

Native insects need native plants for food, and the more plant diversity, the more insect diversity.

Haddock has gotten so captivated by her new endeavor that she saves seeds to start new plants. She has more than a hundred tiny “starts” that she will give away (while supplies last) to visitors on the garden walk.

She also raises and releases monarch butterflies grown in mesh cages on her porch where they can pick up “daylight cues” to guide their development. Last year she released 300 butterflies and already this year she is collecting eggs from her milkweed leaves.

Next year, this could be you!

IF YOU GO

What and where: Garden Party sponsored by Grace Lutheran Church, 1140 High St., Davenport

When: Sunday, June 12. An outdoor church service will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the party from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the walk from 2 to 4 p.m. The party will include food from Golick’s Meat Market, music, a rummage sale of garden items, the sale of planted containers and vendors, including The Purple Violet, Coal Valley, Illinois.

How much: Free

FOR MORE INFORMATION

  • Wild Ones is a national nonprofit group that supports native plantings. For information about a new Quad-Cities chapter, go to facebook.com/WildOnesQuadCities. Wild Ones grew out of a natural landscaping workshop offered by the Schlitz Audubon Center of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1977. A nucleus of nine people became intensely interested in this (then) new concept of native plants as an alternative to lawns.
  • The city of Davenport and the Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District offer cost-share programs for rain gardens and other conservation programs; for more information on both, go to cityofdavenport.com. The city of Rock Island also offers a rain garden program; for information, go to rigov.org or call 309-732-2275. In addition, the city of Davenport offers a Native Roots Program in which residents can sign up to install native plants in their front yards that may otherwise exceed height regulations.

MONARCH BUTTERFLIES DID WELL LAST WINTER

The number of monarch butterflies overwintering in Mexico’s mountaintop forests this past winter was 35% higher compared with the previous season, according to The Associated Press.

The butterflies’ population covered 7 acres this year, compared with 5.2 acres last year, according to the Mexico’s Commission for National Protected Areas that does the count.

Each year the monarchs return to the United States and Canada on an annual migration that is threatened by loss of the milkweed they feed on north of the border, and deforestation in the butterfly reserves in Mexico.

The butterflies traditionally arrive in the mountaintop pine and fir forests west of Mexico City around the beginning of November. They normally leave for the U.S. and Canada in March.

Residents of the United States and Canada have been urged to plant milkweed to make up for the losses of the plant because of the clearance of farm and pasture land and the use of herbicides.

Despite the increase in butterflies this year, the migration phenomenon remains at risk, Jorge Rickards of the World Wildlife Federation, an environmental group, said.

A bright spot is that over 160,000 tourists visited the butterfly reserves in Mexico in 2021, a 132% increase over the number that visited during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The local collective farm groups that own much of the forest in the reserves depend on tourism for income, and to discourage logging.

