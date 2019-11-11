DAVENPORT — Bootleg Hill Honey Meads is celebrating its one-year anniversary Saturday with a gathering at the meadery.
The fun begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Bootleg Hill, 321 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
To celebrate, Bootleg Hill will serve two of its barrel-aged meads (sometimes called “honey wine”), and its blueberry mead, according to a news release. According to its Facebook event listing, the evening also will feature food and music.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year already,” Bootleg Hill Owner and Founder Rick Harris said, in the release. “We worked toward opening the meadery for so long, and it has been incredible to see the community support in the past year.”
Bootleg Hill also will give away prizes throughout the celebration. “We want to show how appreciative we are for all of the support we have received from the community,” Harris said, in the release.
“We couldn’t have had such an amazing year if it hadn’t been for our customers. We look forward to continuing business in the Quad-Cities, and can’t wait for an even better year to come.”