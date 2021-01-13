Botanical center director to leave in May; board hopes to have replacement by then

A search committee will look locally and nationally for a replacement, according to the release.

Under Porter's tenure, the center achieved stable financial footing, the first and second phases of the Children's Garden were built and, in 2017, the Winter Nights, Winter Lights display was launched, a project that was Porter's idea, and that has become the center's No. 1 fundraiser.

Porter did the research, secured grants to buy lights and put out the word for volunteers to help install them.

This past season, even with ticketing to keep capacity within state limits and social distancing, the center made over $60,000 with the display, she said.

In announcing Porter's departure, board chairwoman Denise Kimler lauded Porter for these accomplishments, but singled out the center's financial stability.

"When Ami became executive director, she inherited some financial challenges," Kimler said in the news release. "She quickly reorganized the focus of the organization to improve operational stability and steadily expanded the gardens and exhibits to provide a top-notch visitor experience.