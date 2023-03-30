The Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, is taking orders for its annual plant sale, with orders due Saturday, April 8.

Pickup will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

More than 50 varieties of annuals and perennials are available. Individual plants cost $3.50 to $13.50, with a majority offered in four-inch pots for $6.

If you’re a gardener who likes beautiful container gardens but is unsure how to create them, the center’s sale can help with four staff-designed combos for medium containers of 12 to 14 inches or large containers of 18 to 20 inches.

Each combo includes five to eight plants in individual pots and a planting diagram so gardeners can repot into containers at home.

To view the different plants and combinations and to place an order, go to qcbotanicalcenter.square.site

For help, call 309-794-0091 or email Justice at joepping@qcgardens.com

There will not be an open stock sale; all orders must be placed online.

The center hopes to raise $25,000 through the sale, with proceeds to support the mission of bringing people and plants together in fun and meaningful ways.