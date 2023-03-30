The Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, is taking orders for its annual plant sale, with orders due Saturday, April 8.
Pickup will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
More than 50 varieties of annuals and perennials are available. Individual plants cost $3.50 to $13.50, with a majority offered in four-inch pots for $6.
If you’re a gardener who likes beautiful container gardens but is unsure how to create them, the center’s sale can help with four staff-designed combos for medium containers of 12 to 14 inches or large containers of 18 to 20 inches.
Each combo includes five to eight plants in individual pots and a planting diagram so gardeners can repot into containers at home.
To view the different plants and combinations and to place an order, go to qcbotanicalcenter.square.site
People are also reading…
For help, call 309-794-0091 or email Justice at joepping@qcgardens.com
There will not be an open stock sale; all orders must be placed online.
The center hopes to raise $25,000 through the sale, with proceeds to support the mission of bringing people and plants together in fun and meaningful ways.