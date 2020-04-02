Both governors take actions; health officials stress social distancing

On a day when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration through April 30, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new program, “All-in Illinois,” aimed at reinforcing the state’s core message — Stay at home and stay safe — and that the entire state is in the fight against the coronavirus together.
Such was Thursday in the battle against the new coronavirus.
Two more people in Rock Island County have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 21. Five people who tested positive in the Illinois Quad-Cities remain hospitalized, Nita Ludwig, administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department, said.
Scott County reported four new cases for a total of 25 confirmed cases. Muscatine County has 19 total positive cases. The state has a total of 614, led by Linn County’s 105.
Scott County Health Department did not furnish a number of those remaining hospitalized, but the state has 74.
Rock Island County’s two new cases are a woman in her 50s who is isolating at home and a man in his 60s who is isolating at home.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) also announced Thursday 715 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 16 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 61 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.
“I’ve taken virtually every action available to me to protect our residents and slow the spread, and now, our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you,” Pritzker said. “For everyone in Illinois, we as individuals must commit to stay home, stay safe and practice social distancing to stay healthy. I’m asking you to join us and be all in for Illinois.”
Reynolds’ new proclamation continues the State Public Health Emergency Declaration. It orders the closure of schools until April 30, waiving time requirements as long as school districts put in place a continuous learning plan.
The proclamation also extends closures and limits placed on bars and restaurants, previously identified retail stores, prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people and continues to ban nonessential and elective surgeries until April 30.
Tattoo parlors, fitness centers, swimming pools, salons, barber shops, medical spas, tanning facilities, theaters and other similar entertainment venues, and casinos also remain closed through April 30. Also, Other nonessential retail establishments such as clothing stores; shoe stores; jewelry stores; luggage stores; cosmetic, beauty or perfume stores; florists; and furniture and home furnishing stores continue to be closed, too.
Both county health officials continued to stress basic guidelines during their afternoon press conference, especially social distancing and staying at home if one is sick, even missing work if necessary.
Ludwig said it was up to the employer if they wanted to start taking the temperature of employees at work or those entering a store.
“I have heard of some businesses starting to take the temperature of employees when they come on shift,” she said. “I think right now it is up to the business.”
If you are living with a person with COVID-19, they should stay at home and isolate for 14 days after their last exposure, Ludwig said, and to self-monitor.
“Checking their temperature twice a day, watching for fever, cough, shortness of breath.”
The counties both stressed continued social distancing by staying at home as much as possible; keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else; washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow; and staying home when you are ill.
“Anytime you take a trip outside the home” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said, follow those.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.