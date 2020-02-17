Bouquets and basketballs: After 6 decades as a florist, and 50 years as a basketball ref, Darryl Lamps shows no sign of slowing down

For six decades, Darryl Lamps has been the friendly neighborhood florist; dedicated to his community, firmly planted at Lamps Florist, at the corner of Rock Island's 39th Street and 14th Avenue.
You trust him with joyous occasions and final goodbyes.
Though business has changed, dominated these days by online ordering, the man behind the order has not. He is the face you see when you walk in the door.
"It will always be about relationships with people,'' Lamps said. "I cannot imagine myself in another line of work.''
There is, however, more to Lamps than rose bouquets and funeral sprays.
On Saturday, on the floor of Augustana's Carver Center, Lamps donned his striped shirt and officiated a college women's basketball game, celebrating 50 years as a basketball official, 32 spent at the Division I level.
He was fair, impartial, accurate and rarely — if ever — out of position. The game, like it has been for five decades with Lamps, was only about the players on the floor.
"There are whistle-blowers and there are officials,'' Lamps said from his Rock Island shop. "It takes a long time, and a lot of good work and training, to develop the knack of anticipating the play but not the call.''
After a prep basketball career at LaSalle-Peru High School and college at the University of Illinois, Lamps sought to carry on the family flower business. He settled in Rock island and carved a niche on the north side of 39th Street and 14th Avenue, then bought a house on the south side of 39th, tore it down and built a new shop.
"There was another location we looked at, but this corner seemed just right,'' Lamps said of that decision 60 years ago. "It turned out it was.''
After settling into business, Lamps got the itch to try his hand at officiating, but made sure he paid his dues, first working church league and junior high basketball.
"It was a church three blocks west of the Centennial Bridge and the gym was on the top floor,'' Lamps said of his humble beginnings. "I officiated church league and junior high for three years before I worked anything at the high school level.''
Despite becoming one of the top basketball officials in the nation, staying home and working local prep and college hoops would have been enough for the outgoing Lamps.
"I had no grand plan for my officiating career,'' Lamps, a widower, said. "Like many things in life, I was in the right place at the right time.''
It was while working the Iowa Intercollegiate Conference, Lamps established himself as one of the loop's best officials and gained the trust of league commissioner Wayne Lichting.
The IIC featured Western Illinois, Youngstown State, Northern Iowa, Akron and Southwest Missouri State, known today at Missouri State. The conference would soon become the Division I Mid-Continent Conference, whose officials were assigned by the Big Ten.
For 13 years, Lamps worked the Mid-Con, its games against Big Ten opponents and subbed for other Division I games about the Midwest. For seven years he worked the prestigious San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico every Thanksgiving.
"It was a great experience,'' Lamps said of calling games at the Division I level. "It's something you never forget.''
Two games stand out:
One was the NBC Game of the Week, featuring Louisville at DePaul, a contest he worked with Orion native Terry Anderson. On hand was legendary DePaul coach Ray Meyer, who had retired and turned the Blue Demons over to his son, Joey. The great Al McGuire and Billy Packer were the game's color men. It was also the day DePaul retired lcenter George Mikan's number.
"We were introduced to them all, including Mikan and his wife,'' Lamps said. "That was also the weekend of the Cubs' Convention and my wife, Pat, and I, went to Harry Caray's (restaurant) and met Harry Caray and Ernie Banks that night. You talk about a star-studded weekend.''
Lamps also had the pleasure to work a game coached by the legendary Bobby Knight. His dealings with the combustible Knight were much different than that of other officials who experienced the coach's wrath.
"It was two Big Ten officials and me,'' Lamps said of the game, pitting Oral Roberts University vs. Indiana, at Indianapolis-based Market Square Arena. "Big Ten referee Art White, who had such stature, just presided over games, was one.
"We go through our pre-game and Art says to me and the other official, everything you have heard about Knight is true. I got this assignment and every so often leading up to it I would wake up in the middle of the night and wonder how I was going to deal with Knight. Imagine that, waking up to worry about Bobby Knight.''
Worry aside, the game proved to be a great assignment for Lamps.
"I'm told if Knight gets out of line with me or says something about the other two guys I'm supposed to give him a technical foul,'' Lamps added. "Now I know the ground rules. When Knight comes out for the game he walks right past me like I'm a post and shakes Art's hand. He says to Art, 'I want you to know your crew has improved by 50 percent.' It had come to pass that Knight and the guy I replaced had a real issues.
"So I get introduced to him and he says, 'Daryl, welcome to Indiana basketball, it's a pleasure to have you.'"
"It was Isiah Thomas's group. At one juncture in the game, Knight gets up as we are about to inbound the ball next to him. He says something to Thomas and slaps me on the a-- and tells me I'm doing a helluva job. And I lost sleep over that.''
After 50 years of officiating, Lamps leaves nothing to chance. Six days a week, usually for 90 minutes, he goes going through an extensive stretching program and a variety of strength and conditioning exercises. He concludes the routine with 250 push ups.
This from a man, who refuses to talk age, because he does not want it to define him.
"I love to be in shape, be ready and keep up,'' he said. "I owe that to the players on the floor, the coaches and whoever I am working with.''
Lamps also has the respect of his peers.
"I cannot say enough nice things about Darryl,'' said veteran official Don Umland, who has worked numerous college high school and college basketball games and is a Division I baseball umpire. "He gave me an opportunity when I first moved to the Quad-Cities 25 years ago. He was firm but fair with expectations to those who worked for him. Fast forward 25 years and he is still working the game he loves. You cannot deny his exuberance for the game and the wealth of information that can be gained by working with him.''
There is no timetable in Lamps' world. He misses his late wife, Pat, but says an amazing family — kids and grandkids — keeps him engaged socially. Work and officiating basketball are vital to him remaining young.
"There is no reason to stop working or officiating,'' he said. "There is still a passion for both.''
And a strong desire to be the best — at both.
