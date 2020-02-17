Bouquets and basketballs: After 6 decades as a florist, and 50 years as a basketball ref, Darryl Lamps shows no sign of slowing down

"We go through our pre-game and Art says to me and the other official, everything you have heard about Knight is true. I got this assignment and every so often leading up to it I would wake up in the middle of the night and wonder how I was going to deal with Knight. Imagine that, waking up to worry about Bobby Knight.''

Worry aside, the game proved to be a great assignment for Lamps.

"I'm told if Knight gets out of line with me or says something about the other two guys I'm supposed to give him a technical foul,'' Lamps added. "Now I know the ground rules. When Knight comes out for the game he walks right past me like I'm a post and shakes Art's hand. He says to Art, 'I want you to know your crew has improved by 50 percent.' It had come to pass that Knight and the guy I replaced had a real issues.

"So I get introduced to him and he says, 'Daryl, welcome to Indiana basketball, it's a pleasure to have you.'"

"It was Isiah Thomas's group. At one juncture in the game, Knight gets up as we are about to inbound the ball next to him. He says something to Thomas and slaps me on the a-- and tells me I'm doing a helluva job. And I lost sleep over that.''