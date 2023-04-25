Dogs might get a new hangout in downtown Rock Island.

The city is considering a dog park at 308 21st Street, which currently is a grassy lot next to DuMarche Markets on 3rd Condos.

According to information contained in the City Council agenda, bidding for the project includes fence and gates, synthetic turf, light poles and string lights, water service and drinking fountains, shade structures with a bench and concrete pad, artist mural coordination, and gateway entrance structure.

The project is one of many in Rock Island’s downtown streets reconstruction and revitalization plan. Aldermen are discussing the dog park, along with the other projects, at this week’s council meeting, focusing now on engineering services.

If approved, bidding for all projects in the plan will be delayed until January 2024 to allow time for further discussion and public input.

The downtown dog park would not be the first of its breed in the Quad-Cities.

Butterworth Dog Park in Moline is located at 15th Street and 8th Avenue in Moline. It is just under 1 1/2 acres and opened in 2019.

Moline Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith said the shortage of grass at the park was a sign of its popularity among downtown residents, walkers and their pets.

“I would say (it’s popular) since one of the biggest challenges is keeping grass at the dog park during the spring and summer,” Griffith said.

The space is divided in half, so one side is for smaller dogs and the other for bigger dogs. There also is an irrigation system to help give grass a chance to grow.

A downtown-living migration is pushing cities to add more amenities in areas that are growing, including for downtown dogs.