Boy hurt at North Scott Jr. High, tricked into TikTok challenge

A lawsuit against the North Scott School District and others portrays an incident at the junior high school in which a child was seriously injured after being tricked into a social-media challenge, rendering him unconscious.
The school district, a physical education teacher and the parents of two students are named as defendants in the suit.
The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus do not typically identify juvenile minors or suspects unless they are charged as adults. While the parents of the minors involved are named in the lawsuit, they are not being identified in this story. Doing so could result in by-association identification of the minors.
In a petition filed this week in Scott County District Court by Rock Island-based VanDerGinst Law, the following is supplied as an account of what occurred on Feb. 12, 2020, shortly before 11 a.m. in the junior high school gymnasium:
The victim and two classmates were in Eugene Kreiter's PE class, and the teacher was in the locker room. Two classmates approached the victim "in order to coerce and trick him into performing the 'skull-breaker challenge.'"
The accused are larger in height and weight than the victim. They got on either side of him and demonstrated a jump, straight into the air, and they instructed the boy to do the same.
All three were to jump simultaneously.
Instead, as the boy jumped, his two classmates swept his legs out from under him with their legs, causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on the gym floor.
The boy was knocked unconscious, according to the petition, and his classmates "dragged (him) across the gym floor to the bleachers." They did not tell Kreiter the boy was injured.
"Rather than alert Defendant Eugene Kreiter, or any other adult, of Plaintiff's serious condition, (the) Defendants ... stood in front of (the boy), blocking him from view" of the teacher.
The North Scott case is not the first of its kind. Children have been seriously injured in at least three other states while taking part in the so-called "skull-breaker challenge," which has been popular on the social-media app, TikTok.
Capturing the results on a cell phone is the goal as participants do as they did to the North Scott boy — sweeping their victims' legs out from under them as they land from a jump.
Prosecutors in New Jersey charged two minors with aggravated assault after a victim who was tricked into the challenge suffered a head injury, including a concussion and seizure.
The local lawsuit claims the students were negligent, because "they acted in a reckless or careless manner, failed to observe due care and precaution, and failed to act reasonably by denying the (injured classmate) the necessary medical attention."
The suit also alleges that Kreiter and the school district failed to properly supervise the students and were negligent in their duty to protect the child.
The case seeks compensation for the boy's medical expenses, physical pain, and mental suffering.
School district superintendent Joe Stutting declined Thursday to comment on the case. Public officials generally are restricted from commenting on pending lawsuits.
TikTok last year issued a bulletin, warning users their challenge videos would not gain them fame, because they are not permitted on the app. The company stated it does not allow "amateur stunts" or "dangerous challenges."