Boy hurt at North Scott Jr. High, tricked into TikTok challenge

All three were to jump simultaneously.

Instead, as the boy jumped, his two classmates swept his legs out from under him with their legs, causing him to fall backwards and strike his head on the gym floor.

The boy was knocked unconscious, according to the petition, and his classmates "dragged (him) across the gym floor to the bleachers." They did not tell Kreiter the boy was injured.

"Rather than alert Defendant Eugene Kreiter, or any other adult, of Plaintiff's serious condition, (the) Defendants ... stood in front of (the boy), blocking him from view" of the teacher.

The North Scott case is not the first of its kind. Children have been seriously injured in at least three other states while taking part in the so-called "skull-breaker challenge," which has been popular on the social-media app, TikTok.

Capturing the results on a cell phone is the goal as participants do as they did to the North Scott boy — sweeping their victims' legs out from under them as they land from a jump.

Prosecutors in New Jersey charged two minors with aggravated assault after a victim who was tricked into the challenge suffered a head injury, including a concussion and seizure.