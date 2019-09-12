Scouts in the Illowa Council - Boy Scouts of America will start selling a variety of popcorn, along with chocolate-covered pretzels, this weekend.
The council has changed popcorn vendors for this year, and now works with Pecatonica River Popcorn, a company that grows, harvests, and produces its products in Livingston, Wisconsin, according to a news release.
More than 70% of the money helps local scouting. Proceeds from the scouts’ annual popcorn sale support summer camp, STEM activities, trips to museums, and the cost of camping equipment.
For the next several weeks, scouts will sell the new popcorn products, including Hawkeye, Cubs, and Cardinal tins. For more information on the popcorn sale or the Illowa Council, which serves 13 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, go to www.ILLOWABSA.org, or call 563-388-7233.