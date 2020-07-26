Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop Thursday in Moline

Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley will host a golf ball drop Thursday at the Robert & Blenda Ontiveros Teen Center, 1122 5th Ave., Moline. A pre-show will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the golf ball drop beginning at noon.
Each ball will be assigned a unique number associated with a donor’s name. Golf balls will be dropped from the Moline Fire Department truck at the height of 100 feet. Closest to the pin wins.
Winners will be announced after the drop. Entries are available at bgcmvgolf.com. Donations are $20 for one, $50 for three and $100 for seven.
Grand Prize is $5,000. Other prizes include a Short Hills Country Club package, Yeti cooler, Xbox, Starbucks gift cards, stainless-steel tumblers, Amazon gift card, Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card and Finn’s gift cards.
The drop will be live streamed on the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley’s Facebook page.
This event will help replace funds that would have been raised during the 2020 Golf Invitational, which was canceled because of COVID-19, according to a news release. This event typically raises $300,000 for the clubs.
New trial ordered for woman convicted of murder-for-hire
AURORA, Ill. — An Aurora woman convicted of hiring someone to kill her ex-boyfriend must receive a new trial, an Illinois appeals court ordered this week.
Maricela Arciga, 33, was found guilty in July 2014 of solicitation of murder for hire and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The Aurora Beacon-News reports that a state appellate court found Arciga did not have a fair trial, including her attorney’s failure to present evidence that she did not have a criminal history.
The court ordered that she receive a new trial in Kane County. No date has been set.
During Arciga’s trial, prosecutors said she told her new boyfriend that she wanted to have her ex-boyfriend shot.
Prosecutors said the boyfriend had previously worked with Aurora Police as an informant and contacted authorities, who arranged for a federal agent to pose as a hitman and meet with Arciga.
During the trial, Arciga argued that she had been entrapped by police. She also testified that her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her but police were unhelpful when she reported suspected harassment.
