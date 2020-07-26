You are the owner of this article.
Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop Thursday in Moline
Boys & Girls Clubs host golf ball drop Thursday in Moline

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley will host a golf ball drop Thursday at the Robert & Blenda Ontiveros Teen Center, 1122 5th Ave., Moline. A pre-show will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the golf ball drop beginning at noon.

Each ball will be assigned a unique number associated with a donor’s name. Golf balls will be dropped from the Moline Fire Department truck at the height of 100 feet. Closest to the pin wins.

Winners will be announced after the drop. Entries are available at bgcmvgolf.com. Donations are $10 for one, $50 for three and $100 for seven.

Grand Prize is $5,000. Other prizes include a Short Hills Country Club package, Yeti cooler, Xbox, Starbucks gift cards, stainless-steel tumblers, Amazon gift card, Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card and Finn’s gift cards.

The drop will be live streamed on the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley’s Facebook page.

This event will help replace funds that would have been raised during the 2020 Golf Invitational, which was canceled because of COVID-19, according to a news release. This event typically raises $300,000 for the clubs.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley is a comprehensive youth development program celebrating 26 years in the Quad-Cities in 2020, with two locations in Davenport and two in Moline.

After-school and summer programs are open to youth ages 6-18. Programming includes education and STEM, healthy lifestyles, workforce development, arts, and character development.

The clubs annually serve more than 700 youths and teens. Membership for the school year begins at $15.

For more information, go to www.bgcmv.org or call 309-757-5777.

