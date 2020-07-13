Boyz II Men is coming to Davenport next summer

Boyz II Men will perform on the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center stage at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Tickets — $45-90 — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN, or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.

The band's hits include “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and more.

Boyz II Men has won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music; a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; and a Casino Entertainment Award for its acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013, the release states.

For more information, visit boyziimen.com or rhythmcitycasino.com.

