Brad Paisley performs at 100th Mississippi Valley Fair Aug 4, 2019 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Andrew Eggers, of Clinton, holds onto his hat as he and his wife, Dana, spin on a ride during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair on Sunday in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair on Sunday in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com Kaitlin Peterson, of Davenport, dances with her sons Logan, 8, and Carter, 6, during Brad Paisley's performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair on Sunday in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com Mickenely Peterson, of Port Byron dances with Donald Klingler, of LeClaire, during Brad Paisley's performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair on Sunday in Davenport. MEG MCLAUGHLIN,mmclaughlin@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion spotlight Could you pass a US civics test? promotion Get your copy of Insight Magazine Print Ads Ad Vault ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-08-03 Aug 3, 2019 Zion Lutheran Church 1216 W 8th St, Davenport, IA 52802 563-322-3533 Website Ad Vault BOSCH PEST CONTROL - Ad from 2019-07-31 Jul 31, 2019 Bosch Pest Control Po 241, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-263-7965 Website Medical VINTAGE COOPERATIVES - Ad from 2019-08-04 21 hrs ago Vintage Cooperatives 1631 SW MAIN ST STE 201, ANKENY, IA 50023 563-349-1131 Ad Vault KWIK STAR / KWIK TRIP, INC. - Ad from 2019-08-02 Aug 2, 2019 KWIK STAR / KWIK TRIP, INC. 1626 OAK ST, LA CROSSE, WI 54602 608-781-8988 Car ERIKSEN CHEVROLET - Ad from 2019-08-03 Aug 3, 2019 Eriksen Chevrolet 325 East 1st Avenue, Milan, IL 61264 866-365-8194 Website Ad Vault INA 2 x 2 NETWORK - Ad from 2019-07-29 Jul 29, 2019 INA 2 x 2 Network 319 E 5th, Des Moines, IA 50309 515-244-2145 Ad Vault RUHL & RUHL MUSCATINE - Ad from 2019-08-03 Aug 3, 2019 Ruhl & Ruhl Muscatine 226 E 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-264-0240 Website Service Fairmount Cemetery - Ad from 2019-08-04 21 hrs ago Fairmount Cemetery 3902 ROCKINGHAM ROAD, Davenport, IA 52802 563-391-5130 Medical CNA - IOWA DEPT OF PUBLIC HEALTH - Ad from 2019-07-29 Jul 29, 2019 CNA - Iowa Dept Of Public Health CNA, Des Moines, IA 50309 999-999-9999 Website Ad Vault 22664-1.pdf Jul 31, 2019 More Latest Local Offers Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor Easy-to-care for furniture from Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor! Call for more information: 309-596-2684 Dead Poet's Espresso, Ltd. Get any lunch item, side or sweet, and a drink choice for just $10 at Dead Poet's Espresso! We'll see you for lunch today! Graybeard Investigations Inc Is a Criminal Defense Case slowing down your life? Find out what Graybeard Investigations can do for you!