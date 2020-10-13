Branstad, Reynolds stump for Trump, Ernst, in Bettendorf

"Instead of providing relief to American workers and businesses, they want to bail out the liberal states that have mismanaged their finances," like Illinois, while Iowa has a $305 million surplus and full cash reserves, Branstad said.

He praised Reynolds, his successor and lieutenant governor, for her handling of the pandemic "for getting kids back to school and back in the classrooms where they need to be, and getting Iowans back to work and getting our life back to normal."

Iowa on Monday surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 cases and is on pace for a record number of new cases in October. Reynolds has been criticized for ignoring guidance and recommendations from federal health officials and the White House coronavirus task force, including her refusal to issue a statewide mask mandate and easing quarantine guidance in her push to return teachers and students to the classroom."

Reynolds, too, has encouraged Iowans to attend Trump's Wednesday rally in Des Moines, despite the task force declaring Des Moines a "yellow zone" for community spread of the virus, where gathering should be limited to 25 people or fewer.