Tomorrow's disciplinary hearing for Davenport Community Schools Superintendent Art Tate has been continued, pending a settlement.
David Lindgren, the administrative law judge, issued a ruling last week granting the state summary judgment in the case, saying “no genuine issue of material fact exists” as to whether Tate violated state ethics rules.
The hearing would decide the sanctions, which could include loss of license. However, a punishment has not been set, and the Davenport school district issued a news release Monday saying the superintendent would seek to settle the case.
It left the issue of punishment to the state Board of Educational Examiners.
The law judge’s ruling was included in the news release issued by the district Monday, which said Tate was “disappointed” he would not be allowed to argue his case in public. Otherwise, the district said, he would have no other comment.
Tate has long criticized the state’s school funding formula, which allows some districts to spend up to $175 per pupil more than others.
This story will be updated.