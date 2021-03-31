Breaking: Rita Hart drops Iowa 2nd District election challenge amid increasing backlash

The news comes just hours after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy made a stop in Davenport alongside Miller-Meeks decrying an effort by House Democrats to potentially overturn Iowa's state-certified results in one of the closest federal races in U.S. history. And it follows weeks of persistent House GOP attacks and fundraising efforts attacking Hart's challenge a partisan power-grab, and after a handful of moderate House Democrats in competitive districts expressed reservations at the prospect of the Democratically-controlled House reversing a state-certified election and unseating Miller-Meeks.

"After many conversations with people I trust about the future of this contest, I have made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration," Hart said in a statement Wednesday. "Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced. I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign."