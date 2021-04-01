 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Rock Island police investigate officer-involved shooting
Rock Island police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Kum & Shop convenience store at 2961 11th St.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police have 11th Street blocked off in both directions until further notice.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

