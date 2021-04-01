BREAKING: Rock Island police investigate officer-involved shooting

Rock Island police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Kum & Shop convenience store at 2961 11th St.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police have 11th Street blocked off in both directions until further notice.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today