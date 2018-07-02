The Iowa Department of Education has recommended approval of Davenport Superintendent Art Tate's request for $1.13 million in additional spending authority for school security measures.
Tate will appear before the School Budget Review Committee at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Des Moines.
In advance of the hearing, DoE recommended the district be allowed to spend an additional $1,129,034 to hire additional security personnel, including a district-level security and outreach specialist, more school resource officers and additional unarmed campus security guards.
The money would come from the district's rainy day funds. The request was adjusted to reflect itemized expenditures provided by the district, the recommendation said.
The recommendation is based on the review committee's "policies, rules and precedent." It is not a decision until SBRC votes on the matter.
This story will be updated.